Have you seen Rashid's STUNNING catch?

Have you seen Rashid's STUNNING catch?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 03, 2025 04:22 IST

Rashid Khan

Photographs: BCCI

Rashid Khan took a spectacular catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna in the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Head miscued the pull shot off Prasidh Krishna, sending the ball soaring on the leg side. Rashid, at deep square leg, covered good ground sprinting to his right before he put in the dive to complete the catch, managing to hold on after he landed on the ground.

This pivotal catch broke SRH's opening stand and disrupted their Powerplay momentum.

Head's below-par showing with the bat continued as he was dismissed for 20 from 16 balls.

 

Despite an expensive spell, conceding 50 runs in three overs, Rashid’s fielding brilliance contributed to Gujarat Titans' dominant 38-run victory, bringing them closer to the play-offs.

REDIFF CRICKET
