Grateful Suyash on how RCB helped fast-track recovery

IMAGE: Suyash Sharma picked four wickets from nine matches with an economy of 7.9, helping RCB contain the run flow in the middle-overs. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Suyash Sharma revealed that multiple hernias nearly hampered his participation in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before a surgery in London helped the young leg-spinner to be a part of the team from the season-opener itself.

Suyash was expected to play for RCB from the mid-season, but he featured in the first match itself against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

He has taken four wickets from nine matches but his economy of 7.9 has helped RCB keep the opposition batters in check in the middle-overs.

"I had three hernias. To be honest, I didn't expect to play the first match. I was told I would play three or four matches later because it was a big surgery. Then RCB sent me to London for my surgery," Suyash told RCB Bold Diaries.

"There I met James Pipey (RCB Physio). Pipey and his family took care of me. I'm fit now. RCB showed a lot of faith in me. They invested in me. I'm very happy with my surgery," he added.

The 21-year-old said he has been tackling the hernia problem for the past two years.

"I had been suffering from pain for the past two years. I was used to playing in pain. The problem is that if you're playing for India or a franchise, then you can manage.

"When I wasn't playing, I had this injury, but I didn't even know it. I went to a physiotherapist but it was very difficult," he said.

Suyash said he started bowling only a few days before the start of the IPL.

"Before the IPL, I was on bed rest for three months. I only started bowling two weeks before the tournament. But during those three months, I visualised everything.

"Wrist spinners are like this, if they don't bowl for a week or two, a lot of things start going wrong," he noted.

Suyash admitted that he had not played much cricket before getting an IPL contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.

"I had never played in a proper tournament before the IPL. I had only played Under-25s. I spent six or seven years in trials but was never picked.

"Every time I visited my parents, they would ask when I'd get a chance in the IPL. But my mum and dad never doubted me. They could see how hard I was working," he said.

The Delhi player said his parents were in tears once he told them about getting an IPL contract.

"After the Under-25s, I went for IPL trials. At that time, my googly was very sharp. I think I took eight wickets out of 10 in one match, it was a KKR practice match, and even the wicket-keeper was getting beaten.

"That's when I was picked. My father was in hospital then. He cried when he heard. No one expected me to play IPL so soon," Suyash said.

But Suyash harbours the pain that his father is not around now to see him doing well for RCB.

"My mum was my teacher. My dad had a factory. Two years back, I lost my father. He was suffering from cancer. He passed away in hospital while I was just starting to get noticed," Suyash said.

"My family has always supported me, whether I played for the state or not. They've been my backbone throughout," he added.