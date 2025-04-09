Gaikwad reveals why Jadeja was sent in

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja replaced Devon Conway at the death. Photograph: BCCI

Rookie opener Priyansh Arya lit up the IPL stage with a blistering maiden century that propelled Punjab Kings to a commanding 18-run win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

While Arya’s fireworks set the tone for PBKS’ highest-ever total at the venue — 219/6 — CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad rued his side’s sloppy fielding and admitted that dropped catches once again proved costly.

"I think the last four games, the only point of difference, it has been critical, the catches we have been dropping, the same batsman is scoring 15,20, 30 runs," he said after CSK lost by 18 runs against Punjab Kings.

Gaikwad was full of praise for young PBKS opener Arya.

"Priyansh played well. High risk batting and it came off well. We were getting wickets at regular intervals but they kept the momentum going. 10-15 runs lesser would have helped us. But it comes down to dropped catches. It was spot on in the batting perspective," he said.

Chasing an imposing 220-run target, CSK could manage 201 for 5.

"Two of our best batters who play pace well went at the top of the order. They had a good powerplay. Lot of positives in the batting department. We were two three hits away today," Gaikwad said.

On the decision to retire Conway and bring in Ravindra Jadeja towards the end when CSK needed big hits to win, the skipper said "He (Conway) is more of a timer of the ball, very useful up the order."

"When you have Jaddu, known for that (finishing) role particularly, you expect that. When you know the batter is struggling…initially he (Conway) was still timing it well. We waited and waited until (he started struggling)."