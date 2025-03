IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Sunil Gavaskar have turned their on-air clash into comedic gold. Photograph: Kind Courtesy goibibo/X

Forget the fiery commentary! Rishabh Pant and Sunil Gavaskar have turned their on-air clash into comedic gold in a new ad ahead of IPL 2025.

Remember Gavaskar's 'stupid stupid stupid' comment during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series?

Now, Pant's flipping the script, playfully scolding Gavaskar about hotel bookings, mimicking the legend's iconic outburst.

This funny role reversal is a far cry from their heated moment in Melbourne and has fans buzzing online.