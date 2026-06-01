Gujarat Titans players evacuated from team bus after mid-road breakdown

Following their IPL final defeat, the Gujarat Titans team faced a safety scare when a short circuit forced them to evacuate their bus in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' players waited on the road for a short while before another bus was arranged to take them to the team hotel in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gujarat Titans team evacuated from bus due to a short circuit after IPL final loss.

All Gujarat Titans players and support staff are reported safe and unhurt.

The incident compounded a disappointing night for GT after their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

GT's Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki, acknowledged the team's fatigue due to a tough travel schedule but credited RCB's performance.

In a safety scare for the Gujarat Titans players and support staff, they had to be evacuated from the team bus after a short circuit caused a breakdown of the vehicle while it was ferrying them back to their hotel after the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans' Safe Evacuation

PTI has learned that the team members, who are all safe and unhurt despite smoke spreading inside the bus, waited on the road for a short while before another bus was arranged to take them to the hotel.

IPL Final Loss And Travel Fatigue

The incident added to a miserable night for GT as they had earlier gone down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL final by five wickets.

It was also a continuation of their tough travel itinerary as GT had to travel from Dharamsala to Mullanpur on May 27 to play the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals on May 29.

However, their scheduled departure to Ahmedabad on May 30 was inordinately delayed because of inclement weather in Mullanpur. GT reached their home base late on Saturday evening.

Was fatigue a reason for the Titans' meek surrender to RCB in the IPL final?

"I don't want to take away from the fact that RCB have won by simply stating that we've had this number of games in these short days and we're fatigued and that's not really what we're about," said Vikram Solanki, GT's Director of Cricket, in the post-match press conference.

"Admittedly, it (155/8) was a below par total but they showed great fight to try and defend it. We might make an assessment of what we might have done differently, that's a given. But I think you've got to accept that the opposition sometimes play well as well," he added.