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Ahmedabad To Host Ipl Final For Second Time

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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May 06, 2026 13:23 IST

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Ahmedabad is set to host the IPL final for the second successive season on May 31, while Dharamsala will host Qualifier 1, as announced by the BCCI.

Ahmedabad to host IPL final on May 3

IMAGE: Ahmedabad to host IPL final on May 3. Photograph: IPL/X

Key Points

  • Ahmedabad will host the IPL final for the second consecutive year on May 31.
  • Dharamsala is set to host Qualifier 1, featuring the top two IPL teams.
  • New Chandigarh will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 matches.
  • The IPL final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad will host the IPL final for a second successive season on May 31, the BCCI announced on Wednesday while allotting Qualifier 1 to Dharamsala and two other playoff games to New Chandigarh.

Ahmedabad's History Hosting IPL Finals

Apart from last year, Ahmedabad has previously hosted the IPL finale in 2022 and 2023.

 

"Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in the Final at stake," the BCCI stated in a press release.

Playoff Matches in New Chandigarh

"The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29," the it added.

Qualifier 2 will feature the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.

Grand Finale at Narendra Modi Stadium

"The season will conclude with the grand Final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad -- the world's largest cricket stadium -- setting the stage for a spectacular finale," the Board said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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