HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Fearless batters are pushing powerplay scores up'

'Fearless batters are pushing powerplay scores up'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 28, 2025 21:06 IST

x

Head

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 94 for one, the highest powerplay score so far in IPL 2025, in their match against Rajasthan Royals on March 23. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Parthiv Patel on Friday said 'fearlessness' among batters was the reason for the huge powerplay scores in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Recalling that 45 was the ideal powerplay score for IPL teams during his playing days, the former India keeper-stumper said sidearm throw specialists have also helped the batters adjust to the pace.

“In the first year when I started opening, our plan was to score 45 runs in six overs, If we get 45 for one, it was considered to be a good powerplay score,” Patel told the media ahead of GT's clash against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

“In the following editions, there was a gradual improvement; from 50 to 55, and then to 60. Having said that, we still have to look at the conditions. If you're playing in Chennai, 150 was good enough. That's why you don't expect a team to score 70 or 80 in the powerplay there," he added.

“When you're looking at all the games, generally you tend to think that 70 is the benchmark. What kind of conditions we are playing in, that matters the most, but that benchmark has definitely gone higher than 45 for sure,” he said.

Patel opined training against side-arm throw specialists has also helped the batters.

“The fear factor is not there. The batters are definitely playing with less fear and that's where they are very clear and they have been practicing those.

"There are certain specialists for the job and that's what is happening with all the teams. Everyone is capable enough to hit those boundaries,” he said.

Patel said such training programmes have helped Indian domestic cricketers to play more bravely.

"Sidearm specialists have definitely helped Indian domestic players because usually you don't get to see bowlers with 140-kmph speed. You see a lot of our young Indian batters playing hook and pull shots really well. I think that's where sidearm specialists have played a big role,” he added.

Patel said Gujarat Titans did not lack in planning in their opening match against Punjab Kings but praised Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh for their performance. 

Iyer's unbeaten 97 and Shashank's quickfire unbeaten 44 powered PBKS to 243/5 and despite their strong fightback, Gujarat Titans fell short by 11 runs.

“The result didn't go our way, but if you look at chasing 244, we were just an over away from winning the game,” Patel said.

 

“There were quite a few positives from the game. I don't think there was any lack of planning. We've spent enough time preparing against every batter.”

“You've got to give credit (to) someone like Shashank, who did really well last year, who knows how to finish those games. Also, we've seen how well Iyer has batted in the last year or so." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Where will Jos Buttler bat for Gujarat Titans?
Where will Jos Buttler bat for Gujarat Titans?
Parthiv Patel joins GT coaching staff
Parthiv Patel joins GT coaching staff
'Miller's departure won't affect Gujarat Titans'
'Miller's departure won't affect Gujarat Titans'
Matthew Wade joins Gujarat Titans as assistant coach
Matthew Wade joins Gujarat Titans as assistant coach
Why Tamils Are Backing Gujarat Titans
Why Tamils Are Backing Gujarat Titans

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vivo Y39 5G For India At ₹17,000

webstory image 2

10 Chatpata Pakoda Recipes Beyond Onion & Potato!

webstory image 3

Mango Lassi: 5-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Bhumi Pednekar looks smokin' hot0:45

Bhumi Pednekar looks smokin' hot

AAP MLAs marshalled out for 'disruption' of Delhi Assembly proceedings3:36

AAP MLAs marshalled out for 'disruption' of Delhi...

Panic grips Bangkok as massive earthquake shakes Myanmar, People flood streets2:50

Panic grips Bangkok as massive earthquake shakes Myanmar,...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD