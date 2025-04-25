Dhoni will become 4th Indian to achieve this T20 record

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play the 400th T20 match of his career during CSK's IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings great Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to reach another major milestone in his legendary career as he prepares to play the 400th T20 match of his career during CSK's IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Friday.



Dhoni will become only the fourth Indian cricketer to feature in 400 or more T20 matches, joining the elite company of Virat Kohli (407), Dinesh Karthik (412), and Rohit Sharma (456).



Dhoni will become the 24th player to achieve the feat, with West Indies great Kieron Pollard leading the all-time list with a staggering 695 T20 appearances between 2006 and 2025.



Having represented India, Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, and Jharkhand in his illustrious T20 career, Dhoni has scored 7,566 runs in 399

matches. His tally includes 28 half-centuries, while he has also effected 318 dismissals behind the stumps, including 227 catches and 91 stumpings.Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in the format, Dhoni famously led India to the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup title in 2007. He has also guided CSK to a record five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 crowns, further cementing his status as one of the most successful leaders in T20 history.

Dhoni is also the sixth-highest run-getter in the IPL history, with 5,377 runs in 272 matches, with 24 fifties including a best score of 84 not out.



In what could be his final IPL season, the 43-year-old has returned as CSK captain after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.



However, CSK have endured a difficult campaign so far, winning just two of their eight matches and currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings.