IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals appoint Pietersen as team mentor

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals appoint Pietersen as team mentor

February 27, 2025 15:51 IST

Kevin Pietersen

IMAGE: Kevin Pietersen is back at Delhi Capitals after more than a decade. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced the appointment of England legend Kevin Pietersen as their team mentor ahead of IPL 2025.

The 44-year-old will link up and work alongside a formidable Delhi Capitals support staff which includes Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, Head Coach Hemang Badani, Assistant Coach Matthew Mott and Bowling Coach Munaf Patel.

Pietersen is back at Delhi Capitals after more than a decade, having last played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2014.

"I've got incredible memories of representing the Delhi franchise in the IPL, and I’ve

been able to maintain that passion for the team even as a broadcaster over the years. I shared the field with Venu (Venugopal Rao) during the 2012 season, and it’s great to be reconnecting with him as we begin a new chapter at this amazing franchise," said the former England captain.

 

>"We are delighted to welcome KP as our team mentor. He has been a Delhi boy, having played for us in the IPL earlier, and it's great to have him back in a different role. We are confident that his vast experience, his tactical understanding of the game, and his passion for the franchise will be invaluable to our team and our players," said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman and Co-owner, Delhi Capitals, said.

