HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » DC sign veteran Bangla seamer to replace young Aussie

DC sign veteran Bangla seamer to replace young Aussie

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 14, 2025 16:57 IST

x

Delhi Capitals on Wednesday signed Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Australian batter Jake-Fraser McGurk, who will not rejoin the team for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) after returning home due to the ongoing India-Pakistan hostilities.

Mustafizur

IMAGE: This will be Mustafizur Rahman's third stint with Delhi Capitals, having represented them in 2022 and 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Fraser-McGurk's release won't hurt DC as he was dropped after the first six games in which he tallied only 55 runs. Also, if Mitchell Starc doesn't return, as is widely anticipated, then Mustafizur's left-arm seam bowling, with expertise in death overs, would come in handy.

"The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder of the TATA IPL 2025 season," the franchise stated in a release.

McGurk and a host of other foreign players had returned to their respective countries due to the military showdown between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Mustafizur, who made his IPL debut in 2016, previously represented DC during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In 2022, he picked up eight wickets in eight matches with an economy of 7.62 and in the following season, he played two matches for DC.

Over the course of his IPL career, the 29-year-old has played 38 games, claiming 38 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84.

He has also turned out for multiple franchises in the league, forming a reputation of bowling effectively in all phases of an innings.

With 132 wickets in 106 T20Is for Bangladesh, Mustafizur has established himself as one of the leading left-arm pacers in white-ball cricket.

Across all T20 competitions in the domestic circuit and globally, he has taken 351 wickets in 281 matches.

 

Meanwhile, veteran South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock has confirmed his availability and will rejoin the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in Bengaluru for their next IPL game, as per an ESPNCricinfo report. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aussies Unlikely To Return Even If IPL Resumes
Aussies Unlikely To Return Even If IPL Resumes
The real reason behind Rabada's IPL suspension
The real reason behind Rabada's IPL suspension
IPL to resume on May 17 with RCB vs KKR clash
IPL to resume on May 17 with RCB vs KKR clash
No show-sha baaji: Gavaskar wants IPL to tone down
No show-sha baaji: Gavaskar wants IPL to tone down
BCCI pushes for foreign stars' return as IPL resumes
BCCI pushes for foreign stars' return as IPL resumes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kohli's No Butter Chicken Diet Explained

webstory image 2

Vintage Kashmir: Portraits Of The Past

webstory image 3

7 Punjabi Recipes You Cannot Live Without

VIDEOS

Justice BR Gavai takes oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India4:03

Justice BR Gavai takes oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India

CM Omar Abdullah visits area affected by Pakistani shelling in Uri1:30

CM Omar Abdullah visits area affected by Pakistani...

Homegrown 'Bhargavastra' system to destroy drone swarm test-fired successfully1:07

Homegrown 'Bhargavastra' system to destroy drone swarm...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD