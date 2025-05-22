HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » DC falter, but Rahul adds another feather to his cap

DC falter, but Rahul adds another feather to his cap

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 22, 2025 02:03 IST

x

K L Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul joins an elite list of batters who have aggregated 500-plus runs in most number of IPL editions. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals crashed out of the race to the IPL 2025 play-offs with a 59-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, but their stumper-batter K L Rahul achieved a significant milestone by aggregating 500-plus runs for the seventh time in the 18-year-old league.

Opening the innings, Rahul could make only 11 runs off 6 balls as DC were bundled out for 121 runs in 18.2 in reply to Mumbai's 180-5. 

Going into the crucial encounter, the 33-year-old needed just 6 runs to complete 500 runs this season and he achieved the feat by flicking Deepak Chahar to deep mid-wicket for a single in the second over.

Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner has also achieved the milestone in seven different seasons of the cash-rich league. Batting maestro Virat Kohli, who has accumulated 500-plus runs in eight editions, leads the list.

 

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan stands third, having crossed the landmark on five occasions. 

Rahul has so far scored 504 runs from 12 matches in IPL 2025 at an average of 56.00 and a strike rate of 148.67. DC have more match remaining, against Punjab Kings on on May 24.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

MI join Titans, Punjab Kings, RCB in IPL play-offs
MI join Titans, Punjab Kings, RCB in IPL play-offs
IPL PIX: Santner, SKY power MI into play-offs
IPL PIX: Santner, SKY power MI into play-offs
Elated Hardik reveals what makes his job easier
Elated Hardik reveals what makes his job easier
'Buttler's absence in playoffs won't hurt GT'
'Buttler's absence in playoffs won't hurt GT'
'It's Enough': Bangar Urges Dhoni to Step Aside
'It's Enough': Bangar Urges Dhoni to Step Aside

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

OnePlus Pad 3 Tablet Coming Soon

VIDEOS

Chitrangda Singh enjoys Mumbai's first rain0:59

Chitrangda Singh enjoys Mumbai's first rain

Sonam Bajwa stuns in pink dress!0:50

Sonam Bajwa stuns in pink dress!

SPOTTED: Ananya Panday at Mumbai airport1:04

SPOTTED: Ananya Panday at Mumbai airport

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD