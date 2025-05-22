DC falter, but Rahul adds another feather to his cap

IMAGE: K L Rahul joins an elite list of batters who have aggregated 500-plus runs in most number of IPL editions. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals crashed out of the race to the IPL 2025 play-offs with a 59-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, but their stumper-batter K L Rahul achieved a significant milestone by aggregating 500-plus runs for the seventh time in the 18-year-old league.

Opening the innings, Rahul could make only 11 runs off 6 balls as DC were bundled out for 121 runs in 18.2 in reply to Mumbai's 180-5.

Going into the crucial encounter, the 33-year-old needed just 6 runs to complete 500 runs this season and he achieved the feat by flicking Deepak Chahar to deep mid-wicket for a single in the second over.

Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner has also achieved the milestone in seven different seasons of the cash-rich league. Batting maestro Virat Kohli, who has accumulated 500-plus runs in eight editions, leads the list.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan stands third, having crossed the landmark on five occasions.

Rahul has so far scored 504 runs from 12 matches in IPL 2025 at an average of 56.00 and a strike rate of 148.67. DC have more match remaining, against Punjab Kings on on May 24.