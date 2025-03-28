Cummins reveals why SRH couldn't dominate LSG

IMAGE: Pat Cummins acknowledged that the pitch wasn’t as flat as their previous game. Photograph: BCCI

After their record-breaking batting display in the IPL 2025 opener, SunRisers Hyderabad found themselves struggling against a disciplined Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack on Thursday.

Skipper Pat Cummins acknowledged that the pitch wasn’t as flat as their previous game but credited LSG’s bowlers for executing their plans effectively.

Despite posting 190, SRH never found the momentum they needed, with Cummins admitting that his side couldn’t break free and would need to regroup quickly in the long tournament ahead.

"It was a different wicket the other day, but we had to score quickly. They batted really well though. Still a very good wicket, this was the second-best wicket. It gripped a little bit, but it was a nice wicket," he said.

"Every time it's a fresh game, they bowled really well, it was very well planned. It was a pretty good effort to get to 190. You always need one person to bat throughout the innings, like Ishan (Kishan) did the other day, but they bowled really well, never let us off the hook."

"We got 8 batters, it's about going out there and making an impact. You see things you could have done better, that could have been the difference. It's a long competition, we will get a chance pretty quickly, so we need to move on.”