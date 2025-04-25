HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Cummins names 3 bowlers who could rescue SRH

Cummins names 3 bowlers who could rescue SRH

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 25, 2025 17:37 IST

x

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins reflected on the value seasoned bowlers bring to the table and how it helps him as a leader. Photograph:BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins has underlined the importance of having an experienced bowling unit, especially in a high-pressure tournament like the IPL.

Speaking on JioCinema’s special series Gen Gold, Cummins reflected on the value seasoned bowlers bring to the table and how it helps him as a leader.

"Last year, everyone talked about the runs, but for me, the experience in that bowling lineup was key," said Cummins.

 

"We had T. Natarajan, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), and JD (Jaydev Unadkat)—the kind of guys I could really lean on. This year, it’s quite similar. Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, and JD again bring that same calm and maturity. When batters are scoring freely and the ball is flying around, keeping a cool head is crucial. That confidence to stick to your plans throughout the season only comes with experience. I feel like we're in a really good place in that regard."

SRH will need to rely on that composure as they gear up to face five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a must-win encounter on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams find themselves in unfamiliar territory—languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins and six losses from eight games each.

Historically, the rivalry has heavily favoured CSK. Out of 21 encounters, Chennai has emerged victorious 15 times. At Chepauk, their dominance is even more pronounced, having won all five matches played against SRH at the iconic venue.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after heavy defeats to the Mumbai Indians in their previous outings—SRH lost by seven wickets, while CSK suffered a nine-wicket thrashing. With the tournament reaching a crucial juncture, Friday's clash could determine who stays in the playoff hunt.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'With Dravid as coach, it was quite baffling from RR'
'With Dravid as coach, it was quite baffling from RR'
1 0 W W 0 0! How Hazlewood plotted Royals' downfall
1 0 W W 0 0! How Hazlewood plotted Royals' downfall
Rs 5.75 crore Krunal proves worth for RCB in IPL 2025
Rs 5.75 crore Krunal proves worth for RCB in IPL 2025
How Kohli & Co set RCB's home record straight
How Kohli & Co set RCB's home record straight
Kohli lauds batters after RCB end home jinx
Kohli lauds batters after RCB end home jinx

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Struggling To Sleep? 7 Yoga Asanas That Will Help

webstory image 2

Delhi Ahead Of Shanghai: 9th Busiest Airport In World

webstory image 3

8 Movies That Were Filmed In Pahalgam

VIDEOS

'I'm proud of my son who took bullets to save lives of tourists'3:08

'I'm proud of my son who took bullets to save lives of...

VIDEO: Salal Dam Closed! India stops water supply to Pakistan3:16

VIDEO: Salal Dam Closed! India stops water supply to...

How Kerala family narrowly escaped Pahalgam terror attack2:04

How Kerala family narrowly escaped Pahalgam terror attack

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD