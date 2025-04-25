Cummins names 3 bowlers who could rescue SRH

IMAGE: Pat Cummins reflected on the value seasoned bowlers bring to the table and how it helps him as a leader. Photograph:BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins has underlined the importance of having an experienced bowling unit, especially in a high-pressure tournament like the IPL.

Speaking on JioCinema’s special series Gen Gold, Cummins reflected on the value seasoned bowlers bring to the table and how it helps him as a leader.

"Last year, everyone talked about the runs, but for me, the experience in that bowling lineup was key," said Cummins.

"We had T. Natarajan, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), and JD (Jaydev Unadkat)—the kind of guys I could really lean on. This year, it’s quite similar. Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, and JD again bring that same calm and maturity. When batters are scoring freely and the ball is flying around, keeping a cool head is crucial. That confidence to stick to your plans throughout the season only comes with experience. I feel like we're in a really good place in that regard."

SRH will need to rely on that composure as they gear up to face five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a must-win encounter on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams find themselves in unfamiliar territory—languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins and six losses from eight games each.

Historically, the rivalry has heavily favoured CSK. Out of 21 encounters, Chennai has emerged victorious 15 times. At Chepauk, their dominance is even more pronounced, having won all five matches played against SRH at the iconic venue.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after heavy defeats to the Mumbai Indians in their previous outings—SRH lost by seven wickets, while CSK suffered a nine-wicket thrashing. With the tournament reaching a crucial juncture, Friday's clash could determine who stays in the playoff hunt.