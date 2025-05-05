HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CSK sign Urvil Patel to replace injured Vansh Bedi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
May 05, 2025 18:32 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League due to a ligament tear in his left ankle.

Urvil Patel

IMAGE: The 26-year-old Urvil Patel was previously part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2023 season. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/X

Patel made headlines in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he smashed a 28-ball century -- the joint-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian -- against Tripura.

The 26-year-old has featured in 47 T20 matches, scoring 1,162 runs. He was previously part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2023 season.

 

Patel joins CSK at his base price of Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million).

With just two wins from 11 outings, CSK have been eliminated from the playoff race.

They are scheduled to face Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in their remaining fixtures. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
