Home  » Cricket » 'Cricket can make you cry': Wake-up call for Jaiswal

'Cricket can make you cry': Wake-up call for Jaiswal

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 10, 2025 16:14 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: In IPL 2025, Yashasvi Jaiswal has looked a shadow of his former self. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, once the toast of Indian cricket and Rajasthan Royals' poster boy, now finds himself in a worrying form slump in the ongoing IPL 2025 — and former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali isn’t holding back.

 

Jaiswal’s meteoric rise in 2023 had India dreaming of a long-term opening superstar. But since returning from a draining Test series in Australia — where India suffered a 3-1 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy — the 23-year-old has looked a shadow of his former self.

Aside from a lone innings of 67 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaiswal’s bat has been largely silent. With every low score, the criticism mounts — and for Basit Ali, the problem is not technical but mental.

“His stomach has filled,” Basit said bluntly on his YouTube channel. “Jaiswal isn't focusing on cricket. This is my open message: cricket can make you cry a lot. Look at Prithvi Shaw. Love the game. Bring back the passion.”

The warning hits hard. Shaw, once hailed as India’s next Sehwag, saw his career nosedive amid distractions and inconsistency. Basit fears Jaiswal may be treading the same dangerous path if he doesn’t recalibrate his priorities soon.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Jaiswal. With young talents like Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan and Punjab Kings’ Priyansh Arya setting the IPL ablaze — Sudharsan with 273 runs in five matches, Arya with a blistering 39-ball ton — India’s bench strength is looking more stacked than ever.

Jaiswal, who had once edged past Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan in the pecking order, now finds himself under pressure not just to perform, but to prove he still belongs among the elite.

Basit Ali, who has also supported Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s decision to retire from T20Is post the 2024 World Cup win, sees a clear transition happening in Indian cricket — one where only the truly hungry will thrive.

“India has a lot of players. Rohit and Virat knew it was the right time. I felt Virat could have continued, but they understood — the future is here,” Basit said.

For Jaiswal, the message is clear: find the fire again, or risk becoming a cautionary tale.

