IPL 2025: Big boost for Royals ahead of PBKS clash

IMAGE: Sanju Samson played in the first three games for Rajasthan Royals only as a specialist batter with Riyan Parag leading the side. Photograph: ANI

Sanju Samson is set to return as Rajasthan Royals captain after receiving clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to keep wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Samson had undergone surgery on his right index finger after being hit by former Royals teammate and England pacer Jofra Archer during India's T20I series against England in February.

He had played in the first three games for Royals only as a specialist batter with Riyan Parag leading the side.

While Samson came in as an Impact player during Royals' season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was substituted out in the matches against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the three matches in IPL so far, he has scored 66, 13 and 20 runs.

"Captain Sanju Samson has received clearance from the National Cricket Academy to resume wicketkeeping duties following a period of recovery,” Rajasthan Royals said in a release.

"The clearance comes after a thorough assessment of his fitness by the NCA medical team. With this positive development, Samson will return to his full leadership role and resume captaincy from the team's next match against the Punjab Kings.”

Royals are currently placed second last in the points table with one win and two defeats in three matches.

The champions of the inaugural edition in 2008, Royals will take on Punjab Kings in Mullanpur in their next match on April 5.