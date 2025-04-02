HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: Big boost for Royals ahead of PBKS clash

IPL 2025: Big boost for Royals ahead of PBKS clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 02, 2025 17:06 IST

x

Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson played in the first three games for Rajasthan Royals only as a specialist batter with Riyan Parag leading the side. Photograph: ANI

Sanju Samson is set to return as Rajasthan Royals captain after receiving clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to keep wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Samson had undergone surgery on his right index finger after being hit by former Royals teammate and England pacer Jofra Archer during India's T20I series against England in February.

He had played in the first three games for Royals only as a specialist batter with Riyan Parag leading the side.

While Samson came in as an Impact player during Royals' season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was substituted out in the matches against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the three matches in IPL so far, he has scored 66, 13 and 20 runs.

"Captain Sanju Samson has received clearance from the National Cricket Academy to resume wicketkeeping duties following a period of recovery,” Rajasthan Royals said in a release.

"The clearance comes after a thorough assessment of his fitness by the NCA medical team. With this positive development, Samson will return to his full leadership role and resume captaincy from the team's next match against the Punjab Kings.”

Royals are currently placed second last in the points table with one win and two defeats in three matches.

 

The champions of the inaugural edition in 2008, Royals will take on Punjab Kings in Mullanpur in their next match on April 5. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sanju Samson Is Royals' Biggest Asset
Sanju Samson Is Royals' Biggest Asset
Hugs for Dravid as Samson joins Royals' training camp
Hugs for Dravid as Samson joins Royals' training camp
IPL 2025: Will Samson keep wickets?
IPL 2025: Will Samson keep wickets?
Parag's 'Disrespectful' Gesture Sparks ANGER
Parag's 'Disrespectful' Gesture Sparks ANGER
How Dravid shaped Samson's career as a Royal...
How Dravid shaped Samson's career as a Royal...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Oh! Those Memories Of 2011 World Cup Win

webstory image 2

The Cars Ajay Devgn Owns

webstory image 3

Feta Watermelon Salad: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Disha Patani oozes glamour at Vivienne Westwood event1:15

Disha Patani oozes glamour at Vivienne Westwood event

Miss World Manushi Chhillar graces Vivienne Westwood Fashion Show1:24

Miss World Manushi Chhillar graces Vivienne Westwood...

Patralekhaa graces the Vivienne Westwood first-ever fashion show in India0:49

Patralekhaa graces the Vivienne Westwood first-ever...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD