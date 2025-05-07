Better than Sachin? SKY's IPL feat sparks debate

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav continues to cement his legacy as MI’s most consistent modern-day performer. Photograph: BCCI

The Mumbai Indians (MI) batting maestro has rewritten franchise history by becoming the first player from the team to notch up three Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons with 500 or more runs—overtaking legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Quinton de Kock, who each managed the feat twice.

In doing so, Suryakumar continues to cement his legacy as MI’s most consistent modern-day performer.

The record-breaking moment came during MI’s recent clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Wankhede Stadium, where Suryakumar scored a brisk 35 off 24 balls, laced with five boundaries at a strike rate of 145.83. With this knock, he not only crossed the 500-run mark for the ongoing season but also registered his 12th consecutive score of 25+ runs—an all-time IPL record.

Now sitting atop the 2025 IPL run charts, Suryakumar has amassed 510 runs in 12 matches at a staggering average of 63.75 and a strike rate exceeding 170, with three half-centuries and a top score of 67*.

His first 500-run season came in 2018, his comeback year with MI, where he tallied 512 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.57 and strike rate above 133. He was MI’s highest scorer and ranked eighth overall. Then came his best-ever IPL season in 2023, where he hammered 605 runs in 16 games at an average of 43.21 and an explosive strike rate over 181, including a century and five fifties.

In comparison, Sachin Tendulkar had two 500+ seasons for MI. In 2011, he scored 553 runs at an average of 42.53 with a strike rate of 113.31, including a century. His finest season came in 2010 when he won the Orange Cap, scoring 618 runs in 15 innings at 47.53, striking at over 132 with five fifties.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock also achieved the feat twice, scoring 529 runs in 2019 and 503 runs in 2020—both seasons ending with MI lifting the title. His 2019 tally came at an average of 35.26, while in 2020 he averaged 35.92 and struck at over 140.

With this latest milestone, Suryakumar not only reaffirms his stature as MI’s modern-day batting linchpin but also strengthens his claim as one of the IPL’s most consistent performers in recent history.