HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Axar breaks silence on struggling DC star

Axar breaks silence on struggling DC star

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 17, 2025 12:50 IST

x

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel conceded that his team has struggled with shaky starts with Jake Fraser-McGurk yet to fire this season but backed the Australian to be a game-changer once he finds his rhythm.

IMAGE: Jake Fraser-McGurk is yet to fire this season. Photograph: BCCI

The 23-year-old opener, who lit up the tournament in his maiden season last year with his power-hitting, has looked a shadow of himself in this edition.

His ongoing struggles at the top continued in DC's dramatic Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals, as he perished inside the Powerplay for the fifth time this season.

 

"I have a different opinion. If you don't get a start, we are still doing well. So you have that cushion that you can go from the same team," Axar told reporters on Wednesday.

"So I was thinking, the box isn't getting ticked but at the same time we are winning and he is such a player, that the day he gets going he will hand you the match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

webstory image 2

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

webstory image 3

Redmi Drops iPhone 16 Look Alike For Just ₹6,499

VIDEOS

Raveena's mast mast look!1:21

Raveena's mast mast look!

Shilpa Shetty dazzles in black shimmery saree1:23

Shilpa Shetty dazzles in black shimmery saree

Nadda meets Amit Shah, day after senior BJP leaders held deliberations1:10

Nadda meets Amit Shah, day after senior BJP leaders held...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD