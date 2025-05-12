HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Aussies Unlikely To Return Even If IPL Resumes

Aussies Unlikely To Return Even If IPL Resumes

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 12, 2025 11:20 IST

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc chats with Sunrisers Hyderabad Skipper Pat Cummins. Photograph: BCCI
 

With IPL 2025 still suspended, several Australian players have flown back home -- and not all of them may return.

Mitchell Starc was among the first to arrive in Sydney on Sunday, accompanied by his wife and fellow cricketer Alyssa Healy. While he declined to speak to reporters at the airport, his manager told Nine News that the left-arm pacer is unlikely to return even if the IPL resumes later this month.

The Age newspaper reported that Cricket Australia will support any Aussie player who chooses not to return, as the focus shifts toward international duties -- particularly the World Test Championship final at Lord's on June 11.

Pat Cummins and Travis Head, both of whom play for Sunrisers Hyderabad -- a team already out of playoff contention -- are also expected to stay back in Australia and prepare for the WTC final.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who also returned home, briefly addressed reporters, stating 'everyone is fine' but declined to comment on whether players had received clarity regarding the rest of the IPL season.

Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood catches up with Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis. Photograph: BCCI

Josh Hazlewood's participation in the rest of the IPL season is uncertain due to injury. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer has been pivotal for RCB, taking 18 wickets. However, he missed RCB's last game due to a shoulder issue, adding to earlier injuries -- a calf strain and side issue -- that kept him out of Australia's Champions Trophy campaign.

With the WTC final looming, Cricket Australia may opt to rest Hazlewood to ensure full fitness for the Test showdown against South Africa.

REDIFF CRICKET
