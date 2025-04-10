Angry Samson slams RR bowlers

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans piled on 217 for 6 after being asked to bat and then bowled Rajasthan Royals out for 159 in 19.2 overs. Photograph: BCCI

A delighted Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill credited his team's strong start to the IPL season to a collective effort, with everyone chipping in.

Titans notched a commanding 58-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, their fourth win in five matches, riding on Sai Sudharsan's classy fifty combined with a collective bowling effort.

GT piled on 217 for 6 after being asked to bat and then bowled RR out for 159 in 19.2 overs to win the match.

"Good total put up. It was not easy, the first three fours overs, it was nipping. Sai and Jos batted tremendously. We'd take 220 any day," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

"Our fast bowlers are doing a tremendous job. Everyone is chipping in. If you are having difficulties in choosing the Player of the Match, that is the hallmark of a great team.

"When you have bowlers like we do, captaincy becomes easy. Whosoever I bring in, they are happy to contribute," he added.

Asked if it's difficult to lead the team with senior players in it, the 25-year-old said, "We have Ishi bhai (Ishant Sharma), who has played 100 Tests for us, everyone is nice."

RR captain Sanju Samson admitted that his side gave away 15-20 runs extra while bowling.

"Around 15-20 runs too many in the bowling. When we needed momentum we lost wickets. When me and Hetmyer were batting, it was still chaseable but my wicket changed the game. There was some purchase, the way Jofra bowled and picked Gill's wicket.. Then we went off plan. The way we bowled at the death, we need to look at it in the meeting tomorrow and come back better." said Samson who made 41 from 28 balls.

Asked about him choosing to bowl after winning the toss earlier in the day, he said, "When you lose games, we also feel should we have chased? Should we have done something else? We were expecting these conditions, this was a really good wicket. We want to respect the conditions and want to be a team who can win games while chasing as well," he added.