Yash Thakur steals show after Mayank Yadav's injury

I like it when people expect me to win matches, don't take it as pressure: Yash Thakur

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Unlike many, Yash Thakur quite likes the burden of expectations. So, when his Lucknow Super Giants skipper K L Rahul saw a match-winner in him after Mayank Yadav's injury breakdown, the young pacer got the impetus he needed to fetch his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL.

The 25-year-old from Vidarbha had the spotlight firmly planted on him after pace spearhead Yadav suffered a side strain and left the field mid-match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

Thakur returned figures of 5/30, including the wicket of GT captain Shubman Gill. This was his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL and helped his team defeat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs, besides earning him the player of the match honours.

"Mayank is an extraordinary player and the speed he generates. I know my limitations and I know my strength and I only back my strengths," Thakur said of his teammate, who has bowled the fastest delivery of this IPL.

Giving an update on Yadav, Thakur said his now famous teammate is doing fine.

"Nothing to worry. All good," he said.

Thakur, who wanted to be a wicketkeeper at the beginning of his cricket journey, credited his match-winning haul to the backing of Rahul.

"After Mayank left the field, (KL) Rahul bhai only said that 'may be this is your day, you can win the match for us'.

"He said, 'don't think much and keep faith in yourself'. He said, we'll only focus on the controllables and not waste time on external factors like what has happened to whom," he revealed.

"I don't take the pressure of expectations as a concern. Rather I'm happy when people outside or my team expects me to win games. I enjoy this responsibility of winning games for the team."

Thakur said he varied his deliveries, bowling a few slower ones and bouncers to unsettle the batters, which ultimately fetched him success.

"We knew that the wicket was slow, so the plan that we discussed, we stuck to it. Even if we got hit for runs, we would stick to it (the plan). KL told us we will get success."

"The variations, the slower ones, the bouncers I used, I kept getting success," added Thakur.