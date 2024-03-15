WATCH: DJ Bravo in the house!

IMAGE: Bowling coach DJ Bravo joins the defending champions ahead of the upcoming season. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/X

With the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League just around the corner, the teams have started to assemble in their respective cities.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have started sweating out under the hot Chennai sun in Chepauk. One of the latest entrants is the fan favourite Dwayne Bravo.

CSK sharing a glimpse of DJ Bravo joining the team ahead of the new season.

In the video, posted on CSK’s social media handle, bowling coach Bravo said, “Great feeling to be back home. Time flies fast. Doesn’t seem like a year has gone. We’re ready to start our journey and looking forward to defending our trophy.”

Here’s a glimpse into CSK’s training session.

The defending champions will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 opener on March 22.