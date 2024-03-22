'Should deal with pressure moments well and come up on the right side'

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone opened up on the new two bouncers per over rule in the IPL. Photograph: Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings are set to take on Delhi Capitals in their first match of the IPL 2024 at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali.

Speaking ahead of their season-opener, Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone said, "It's a new stadium. We've had 5-6 training sessions to get used to the conditions here.

“We retained most of our players from last season and everyone's excited for the challenges that lie ahead of us."

The Punjab Kings finished in the eighth position in the 2023 edition of the IPL.

Livingstone expressed that the team is determined to improve their performance this season, "We did a lot of good things last season.

“We were in the running for a playoffs spot until the last couple of games. We've got a really good squad and the team environment is great. We'll certainly look to improve our performance this season."

The all-rounder further expressed, "We'll be looking to have a lot of fun and enjoy ourselves on the park and step up in the big moments.

“We should deal with the pressure moments well and hopefully, we'll come up on the right side more times than not."

When asked about the new two bouncers per over rule in the IPL, Livingstone said, "I think it'll be good to have two bouncers available.

“The bowlers have complained a lot over the years that everything is in the batters' favour, so they've got something in their favour now. It'll be interesting to see how it goes."

The Punjab Kings will be in action against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, March 23.