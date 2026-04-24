How Sanju Samson's Century Became A Game Changer

Cricket legends are praising Sanju Samson's century against Mumbai Indians for its game awareness and significant impact on Chennai Super Kings' IPL performance.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson batted with thought through the innings, to score a century against MI on Thursday, his second IPL ton this season. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Anil Kumble highlights Sanju Samson's instrumental role in carrying Chennai Super Kings with two unbeaten centuries.

Harbhajan Singh praises Sanju Samson's game awareness and ability to pace his innings effectively.

Sanju Samson became the first Chennai Super Kings player to score a century against Mumbai Indians.

Akeal Hosein's match-winning performance with the ball complemented Sanju Samson's century in Chennai Super Kings' victory.

Suresh Raina commends Sanju Samson's smart innings construction, balancing patience and intent.

Spin legends Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh hailed Sanju Samson's hundred against Mumbai Indians as one of the finest in terms of game awareness and context, as Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways in the ongoing IPL.

Samson scored his second century of the 2026 IPL season on Thursday, smashing an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sanju Samson's Impact on Chennai Super Kings

Speaking on Star Sports, Kumble stressed on the knock's impact on CSK who are trying to climb up the points table after a string of poor outings.

"CSK's success has often been built on strong starts from their openers, and in the last few seasons, that hasn't been consistent. Sanju Samson has stepped up in that context, two unbeaten hundreds in just seven matches, and has been instrumental in carrying the team through," the great leg-spinner observed.

"It's similar to the role Jos Buttler played during Rajasthan's run to the final, and you can clearly see that influence in the way Sanju has evolved his game."

Harbhajan Singh Praises Samson's Game Awareness

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan described the century as one of the finest knocks from the blade of Samson.

"Sanju Samson stood out because of his game awareness. A lot of players have talent, but very few understand how to pace an innings in different situations. He recognised the importance of batting till the end, especially with a young side around him," Harbhajan said.

"After his half-century, he shifted gears, focused on singles and doubles, and ensured he stayed till the last phase. With wickets falling at the other end, he took responsibility and finished strongly.

"For me, this was one of the finest innings in terms of awareness and determination," he added.

It made him the first CSK player to score a century against Mumbai Indians and only the second player in franchise history, after Shane Watson (2018), to record two centuries in a single IPL season.

Suresh Raina's Insights on Samson's Innings

Former India and CSK batter Suresh Raina, too, praised Samson's knock.

"Sanju Samson was brilliant because he built his innings smartly. He took his time early, played with a straight bat, and respected the good deliveries, especially against someone like Jasprit Bumrah," Raina said.

"At the same time, he was quick to capitalise on anything loose, using the pace and placing the ball really well. That balance between patience and intent stood out," he added.

Akeal Hosein's Match-Winning Performance

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Akeal Hosein celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

After Samson's century guided CSK to 207/6, West Indies' left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (4/17) produced a match-winning performance to help the visitors record a massive 103-run victory.

On CSK spinners' attacking intent against MI, Harbhajan said, "What stood out was the intent of CSK's spinners to take wickets. They were actually spinning the ball, which you don't always see in T20 cricket these days. The amount of turn on this pitch was significant, and they used it brilliantly.

"Akeal Hosein, in particular, was outstanding, the way he dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, knowing his strength against the sweep, showed great awareness. For me, his spell was just as impactful as Samson's century.

"Four wickets in a game like this is no less than a match-winning contribution."