RR skipper Samson fined Rs 12 lakh

RR skipper Samson fined Rs 12 lakh

Source: PTI
April 11, 2024 11:45 IST
IMAGE: Sanju Samson was handed a fine after RR’s home match against GT. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

The Royals' four-match winning streak was broken by the Shubman Gill-led Titans, who won the match by three wickets in a last-ball thriller on Wednesday.

 

"Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur on April 10," said an IPL statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

Samson scored an unbeaten 68 off 38 deliveries and was ably assisted by Riyan Parag (78) as the Royals scored an imposing 196 for 3.

However, GT skipper Gill's fine 72 at the top and a cameo innings by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (24 off 11 deliveries) at the back end took the former IPL champions past the finish line off the last delivery.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
