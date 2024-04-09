Rishabh Pant Races Towards T20 World Cup Spot

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is in line for a recall to the Indian team. Photograph: BCCI

After a harrowing car accident sidelined him from cricket for 15 months, Rishabh Pant's return to cricket has been nothing short of remarkable.

His impressive knocks for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, known for his aggressive batting style in T20s, have significantly increased his chances of rejoining the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, a Cricbuzz report suggests.

The T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1 in the United States, with the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash happening on June 9 in New York.

Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly acknowledged Pant's stellar performance, stating, 'He's doing very well... his form has been fantastic.'

While leaving the final decision to the selectors, Ganguly's comments suggest a strong possibility of Pant's inclusion.

The Cricbuzz report also highlights that Virat Kohli, who currently holds the IPL's Orange Cap, is showcasing his destructive capabilities. But his strike rate has been a topic of debate.

With Kohli rediscovering his touch and Pant making a strong case for his return, the Indian batting line-up for the T20 World Cup is shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with.