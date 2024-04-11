News
MI sign Harvik Desai as injured Vishnu Vinod's replacement

Source: PTI
April 11, 2024 16:49 IST
Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the signing of Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod who was ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a forearm injury.

This will be 24-year-old wicket-keeper batter's first stint in the IPL.

 

Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 First Class games for Saurashtra.

"Mumbai Indians announce that Harvik Desai will join the squad as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod," an IPL media release stated.

The 30-year-old Vinod, who plays for Kerala in the domestic circuit, picked up an injury in his left forearm.

Mumbai Indians are currently eight in the points table.

