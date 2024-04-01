KKR's home match on Apr 17 set to be rescheduled

IMAGE: KKR's home match against RR might be rescheduled. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' home IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on April 17 is set to be rescheduled after the local police expressed its inability to provide adequate security due to Ram Navami celebrations on that day, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has informed the BCCI.

Bengal is also set to vote on April 19 in the first phase of the seven-phase general elections. The voting in Kolkata will take place on June 1.

"Since the match is coinciding with Ram Navami and a portion of security is already deployed for elections, it won't be possible for us to provide adequate security for the match on April 17," Kolkata Police has stated in a letter to CAB president Snehasish Ganguly.

The CAB has suggested that the match be advanced either by a day (April 16) or pushed back by 24 hours to April 18.

"Yes, the CAB has informed us that local police has asked for rescheduling of the date and the matter is being looked into. We haven't yet decided on the new date," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

On part of CAB, a senior office-bearer informed: "We have suggested two dates, April 16 or 18. In any case, it is KKR's home match and will be played at the Eden Gardens."

The KKR squad is currently in Visakhapatnam for a game against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Regarding the date change, there are a few practical issues bothering the BCCI.

"When you change one date, there is a chain reaction. Travel itinerary of teams change, broadcasters need to change their travel plans, ticketing and it becomes a huge logistical nightmare," the senior BCCI official said.

"So we need to weigh in a lot of things before finalising a schedule change. Obviously, if the city police is unable to deploy adequate security, there is little option left," he added.

Of the two dates suggested by the CAB, April 18 looks a bit problematic as the first phase of polls starts the very next day. On April 19, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal go to polls.

However, Kolkata won't be going to polls till June 1, by which time the IPL will have ended.