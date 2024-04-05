GT vs PBKS: The Best Catch?

Punjab Kings staged a stunning late counter-attack to outclass Gujarat Titans by three wickets in a thrilling finish in the IPL 2024 match on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The high-scoring match saw good catches taken by either teams, but also saw crucial dropped catches.

Ashutosh Sharma, who played a match-turning cameo, was dropped by Umesh Yadav, who also had a catch put down off his bowling when Sikandar Raza was dropped by Azmatullah Omarzai.

A look at the best catches of GT vs PBKS match:

Harpreet Brar

Brar took a wonderful catch running in from from long on. Vijay Shankar, who struggled to 8 from 10 balls, mistimed his lofted shot off Kagiso Rabada. The ball seemed to be dying on Harpreet, who covered good ground running in from long off before he dove forward to complete a good catch inches from the ground.



Kane Williamson

Williamson held onto a sharp catch at midwicket to dismiss Sam Curran. The Punjab Kings left-hander could not make most of the short ball from Afghanistan pacer Azmatullah Omarzai and ended up hitting it to straight to Williamson, who didn't have to move an inch to pouch the straightforward chance.



Darshan Nalkande

Nalkande showed great composure under pressure to take a well-judged catch to send back Jitesh Sharma. The Punjab wicket-keeper-batter gave Punjab a big boost with consecutive sixes off Gujarat's spin ace Rashid Khan. Shockingly, he then miscued a full toss and was taken by Nalkande at deep midwicket to walk back disappointed for 16.



Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma took the catch to dismiss Sai Sudharsan off Harshal Patel. It was an important wicket under the circustamnces as left-hander Sudharsan had stroked 33 from 19 balls to give Titans the momentum in the middle overs, as he added 53 runs for the second wicket with Shubman Gill.



However, he perished as he got a thin edge trying to steer Harshal to third man but was done in by a clever change of pace.

Photograph: BCCI