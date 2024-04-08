GT Vs LSG: Who Took The Best Catch?

IMAGE: LSG picked up their third win on the trot in the ongoing IPL season. Photographs: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants picked up their third win on the trot, with a 33 run victory over the Gujarat Titans at the Ekana sports stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The match, which saw some stellar bowling on display, had its fair share of dropped catches and stunners as well.

Ravi Bishnoi's sizzling catch could easily go down as one of the best of the tournament as LSG fielders displayed some fine athleticism on the field.

The GT vs LSG contest had as many as 14 catches. While Gujarat bowlers picked up five catches, Lucknow had a busy day, picking up as many as nine catches.

Some of the best catches from the Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants match:

Ravi Bishnoi

Coming into the attack in the eighth over, Bishnoi had an instant impact with a blinder of a catch. Kane Williamson, coming into bat as GT's Impact Player, perished for just a single.

Williamson, attempting to reach out and punch Bishnoi's delivery past the bowler, ended up popping it to the bowler's right. Displaying stunning athleticism and quick reflexes, Bishnoi jumped to his right and plucked it out of the air.

Bishnoi picked up another one. This time the set Sai Sudharsan trying to hit Krunal Pandya, ended up getting a top edge. Bishnoi settled under it at deep midwicket to pick up his second catch of the evening.

Yash Thakur

Yash Thakur had a brilliant day on the field. Not only did he pocket a fifer -- his best IPL figures -- he was instrumental in picking up a catch as well.

With the Titans struggling, Darshan Nalkande was attempting to rebuild the chase along with Vijay Shankar.

But Krunal Pandya made Nalkande his third scalp of the evening. Nalkande trying to hit Krunal's short ball, managed to instead pick out his Vidarbha team-mate Yash at short fine leg. Thakur made no mistake as Nalkande walked for 12 off 11.

Noor Ahmad

Umesh Yadav set it up and Noor Ahmad delivered as the duo handed Gujarat Titans the perfect start.

After being hammered for a six by Quinton de Kock, Umesh got his revenge in the first over. De Kock trying to pull off a repeat show, lifted it but a little early. The ball flew off the leading edge towards third man.

Noor came running in, settled under it to pick up the important catch. It was the perfect start for GT as the rampaging de Kock departed for just 6 off 4.

Rahul Tewatia

Wasn't the toughest of catches, but a big one! With LSG Skipper K L Rahul looking to break through, Nalkande handed the visitors the big wicket. Looking to go downtown Rahul lost shape and ended up getting it off the toe-end.

Tewatia, waiting at long on, settled under it to complete a neat catch.

B R Sharath

Coming into the playing XI, in place of Wriddhiman Saha, who was out due to a back spasm, Sharath donned the wicket-keeper's hat for the Titans.

With Marcus Stoinis finally breaking free, Sharath held onto his nerve to pick up a catch to end Stoinis' stay.

Stoinis had just hammered Darshan Nalkande for two sixes in the 15th over. Attemping to make it three, Stoinis ended up skying it.

A nervy Sharath circled under it before settling under it and picking it up safely.

LSG Vs GT: Who Took The Best Catch?