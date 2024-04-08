GT's Losing Streak: Is Gill To Blame?

IMAGE: Despite Shubman Gill's leadership mirroring Hardik Pandya's, Gujarat Titans's inconsistency must worry GT Head Coach Ashish Nehra. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans slumped to their third loss of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants.

GT all-rounder Vijay Shankar believes Captain Shubman Gill's leadership style isn't the issue, comparing it to former skipper Hardik Pandya.

'There's absolutely no difference' in their captaincy styles, Shankar asserted at the post-match conference.

'We need to bring both batting and bowling together in one game. That's what we missed in the last two games,' Shankar asserted.

GT secured wins against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but fell short against the Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and LSG.

Sunday's defeat marked LSG's first victory over GT after losing four earlier encounters.