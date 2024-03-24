IPL 2024 final in Chennai; knockout games in Ahmedabad

IMAGE: With Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing in his final IPL season for CSK, the knockout games in Chennai will be a treat for all the his fans. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League's final will be held at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tentatively on May 26, BCCI sources revealed.

It has been learnt that Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will hold one Qualifier and one Eliminator game, while another Qualifier will be held in Chennai.



"The IPL Governing Council has followed the tradition of holding the opening game and final at the home venue of last year's defending champions -- in this case Chennai Super Kings,” a senior BCCI official said.



With Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing in his final IPL season for CSK, the knockout games in Chennai will be a treat for all the his fans.



The BCCI has finalised the schedule for the remainder of IPL 2024 while keeping in mind the general election dates and will be released shortly.



