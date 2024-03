IMAGE: Delhi Capitals cricketers are all smiles as they celebrate the Festival of Colours. Photograph and Video: Delhi Capitals/X

They may have gotten their IPL 2024 season off to a losing start, but that didn't take the fun away from the Delhi camp as they celebrated Holi.

The Delhi Capitals squad gave fans a glimpse of their Holi celebrations, with Rishabh Pant right in the thick of things.

The overseas brigade along with Coach Ricky Ponting were all smiles as the team celebrated the 'DC' way.