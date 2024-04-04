AB de Villiers says Kohli MUST change his game or else!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has been RCB’s only in-form batter, with 203 runs in four matches at an average of 67.66, with two fifties. Photograph: RCB/X

Former South African and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting legend AB de Villiers said that the franchise needs their star batter Virat Kohli should be there in the middle overs for his side so that they can "fire all cylinders".

RCB has got off to a poor start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, having lost three of their four matches.

Virat Kohli has been their only in-form batter, with 203 runs in four matches at an average of 67.66, with two fifties. He is the current Orange Cap holder for most runs in the season so far. Other big players like skipper Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar etc have failed to perform with the bat.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, De Villiers said, "Hopefully, he (Virat) keeps going with his good start, because RCB need that glue in the middle overs. We need him to get through the first six (overs), that is ultimately how I want to see him play. Let Faf take more risk upfront, but Virat, I want you to be there over 6-15. That is when RCB is going to fire from all cylinders. Watch out for that."

On RCB's start during the tournament, De Villiers said that while their start is not bad, it is not great either.

"RCB... not a bad start but not great. It is in the middle, and they need a couple of wins. They will be hitting the road and hopefully, they find a good fortune away from home before they come back to the Chinnaswamy."