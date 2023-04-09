News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Hardik Pandya is not leading GT against KKR?

Why Hardik Pandya is not leading GT against KKR?

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 09, 2023 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Gujarat Titans enjoyed a dream start to their title-defense as they won both their first two games in IPL 2023.

On Sunday, as GT took on Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, their fans were shocked to see their star spinner walked out for toss. Their regular skipper Hardik Pandya was missing in action.

 

After winning the toss, Rashid revealed that that Hardik was feeling unwell and the management didn't want to risk getting the star all-rounder injured with a long tournament ahead.

"Just unwell slightly, don't want to take risks with him," said Rashid after GT won the toss and opted to bat first at home.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
What's going wrong for DC this season?
What's going wrong for DC this season?
Moeen picks Dhoni's successor at CSK
Moeen picks Dhoni's successor at CSK
PIX: Despair For Kaviya As SRH Lose
PIX: Despair For Kaviya As SRH Lose
Modi interacts with 'The Elephant Whisperers' couple
Modi interacts with 'The Elephant Whisperers' couple
Batchmate arrested over IIT Bombay student's suicide
Batchmate arrested over IIT Bombay student's suicide
India's Russian oil imports now double of Iraq
India's Russian oil imports now double of Iraq
United oppn feels probe must into Adani firms: Raut
United oppn feels probe must into Adani firms: Raut

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'Impact player rule doesn't threaten all-rounders'

'Impact player rule doesn't threaten all-rounders'

After fiery 50... Rahane eyes playing Test at Wankhede

After fiery 50... Rahane eyes playing Test at Wankhede

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances