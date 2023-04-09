Why Hardik Pandya is not leading GT against KKR?

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Gujarat Titans enjoyed a dream start to their title-defense as they won both their first two games in IPL 2023.

On Sunday, as GT took on Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, their fans were shocked to see their star spinner walked out for toss. Their regular skipper Hardik Pandya was missing in action.

After winning the toss, Rashid revealed that that Hardik was feeling unwell and the management didn't want to risk getting the star all-rounder injured with a long tournament ahead.

"Just unwell slightly, don't want to take risks with him," said Rashid after GT won the toss and opted to bat first at home.