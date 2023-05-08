News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: SRH Celebrates Astonishing Win

SEE: SRH Celebrates Astonishing Win

By Rediff Cricket
May 08, 2023 20:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

SRH

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy SRH/Twitter

In a stunning turn of events during the IPL 2023 match on Sunday, Sandeep Sharma's no-ball on the last delivery of the game turned a certain win for Rajasthan Royals into a dramatic victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The no-ball allowed Abdul Samad to hit a six and secure a seemingly lost game for the Hyderabad team.

The never-before-seen finish to the match was nothing short of a heist as Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off an unbelievable win.

 

The victory was a significant moment for SRH, and the players celebrated it in style. When they returned to their hotel after the victory, they were greeted with an elaborate celebration that made them feel like it was Diwali, Eid, and Christmas all rolled into one.

The atmosphere was electric, with fireworks lighting up the sky, adding to the festive mood. The players were welcomed with enthusiastic songs and dance, which added to the excitement of the moment.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Ball By Ball: SRH's Last Over Drama
Ball By Ball: SRH's Last Over Drama
Phillips' Cameo Steals Buttler's Thunder
Phillips' Cameo Steals Buttler's Thunder
PIX: Buttler knock in vain as SRH stun Royals
PIX: Buttler knock in vain as SRH stun Royals
ATP Rankings: Veteran Bopanna back in the top-15
ATP Rankings: Veteran Bopanna back in the top-15
Manipur riots: Take security, relief measures, says SC
Manipur riots: Take security, relief measures, says SC
When A Secret Rajiv-Badal Meeting Was Cancelled
When A Secret Rajiv-Badal Meeting Was Cancelled
SLC, BCB back BCCI to move Asia Cup out of Pakistan
SLC, BCB back BCCI to move Asia Cup out of Pakistan

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

1,274 Test Wickets In One Frame!

1,274 Test Wickets In One Frame!

'Samad was desperate to show his worth to SRH'

'Samad was desperate to show his worth to SRH'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances