SEE: SRH Celebrates Astonishing Win

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy SRH/Twitter

In a stunning turn of events during the IPL 2023 match on Sunday, Sandeep Sharma's no-ball on the last delivery of the game turned a certain win for Rajasthan Royals into a dramatic victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The no-ball allowed Abdul Samad to hit a six and secure a seemingly lost game for the Hyderabad team.

The never-before-seen finish to the match was nothing short of a heist as Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off an unbelievable win.

The victory was a significant moment for SRH, and the players celebrated it in style. When they returned to their hotel after the victory, they were greeted with an elaborate celebration that made them feel like it was Diwali, Eid, and Christmas all rolled into one.

The atmosphere was electric, with fireworks lighting up the sky, adding to the festive mood. The players were welcomed with enthusiastic songs and dance, which added to the excitement of the moment.