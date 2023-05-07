Turning Point: DC's explosive opening stand crushes RCB's hopes

IMAGE: The partnership between David Warner (22 off 14) and Phil Salt was the cornerstone of their chase. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals' disappointing start to the season may have taken the pressure of expectations away, but it seems to have set them free

DC's batting lineup, which was considered one of the strongest after the auctions, had failed to fire in the initial matches. However, against RCB, they finally clicked into gear, showcasing their potential.

The partnership between David Warner (22 off 14) and Phil Salt was the cornerstone of their chase. Salt and Warner came out all guns blazing as Delhi raced to 60 for no loss in five overs. The two batters put on a fantastic display of aggressive batting against the RCB bowlers.

Warner took on both Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood with aggressive stroke-play, while Salt targeted Siraj, who is known for his exceptional Powerplay bowling. In the fifth over, Salt smashed Siraj for 19 runs, giving Delhi Capitals a crucial advantage, from which RCB couldn't recover.

During his explosive innings, Salt hit Siraj for two sixes and a four, including a flat six over extra cover that stood out.

IMAGE: Phil Salt and David Warne smashed Siraj for 28 runs in two overs. Photograph: BCCI

The exchange between Salt and Siraj got heated after the latter was hit for boundaries, but the Delhi Capitals opener continued to attack the RCB bowlers.

Delhi Capitals' impressive batting performance was reflected in their Powerplay score of 70-1, which was their best Powerplay performance in IPL 2023 so far. Warner's dismissal in the Powerplay was a minor hiccup, as Salt carried on the momentum and played a match-winning knock of 87 off just 45 balls.

Mitch Marsh (26 off 17), who replaced Warner after his dismissal, played with the same aggression and kept the run rate high. By the time Marsh was dismissed, the match seemed to be already won for Delhi Capitals.

This win will surely boost the morale of the team, as their batsmen finally put on an authoritative show after a slow start to the season.