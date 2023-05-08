News
MI to continue positive approach in powerplay overs

MI to continue positive approach in powerplay overs

Source: PTI
May 08, 2023 21:17 IST
Cameron Green, who replaced Rohit as opener against Chennai Super Kings, said he was happy to bat at any position for his side

IMAGE: Cameron Green, who replaced Rohit as opener against Chennai Super Kings, said he was happy to bat at any position for his side. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Cameron Green on Monday brushed aside concerns about the form of team captain Rohit Sharma, who has been enduring a tough Indian Premier League season with the bat.

In 10 matches he has played so far, Rohit has scored a mere 184 runs at 18.39 with only one half-century.

 

With MI placed at the sixth spot, all eyes will be on Rohit when the home side take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

“Absolutely not,” Green told reporters when asked if there have been any discussions on Rohit's form in the MI camp.

“A legend that Rohit is, especially with Mumbai and everything that he has done in his career, we actually back him. He could come back into the form any time. He has batted beautifully in a few games, showing really good tempo at the top, so we are absolutely backing him.”

Green, who replaced Rohit as opener against Chennai Super Kings, said he was happy to bat at any position for his side.

“Hopefully, everything we learned in the first 10 games would hold us in good stead for that (later) part. (From) now, to the end of the tournament, (it) is going to be ruthless.

"If you win a game you are second but if you lose a couple of games, you are second last. We just got to put our best performance out there and we know we got an incredible team,” said the Australian.

Green said MI are not going to tinker with their approach to attack from the word go, even if it does not come off collectively.

“Our discussions have been the same way. Being aggressive in the powerplay, it could come off, sometimes it may not. But the message is clear from the coaching staff.

"Sometimes you have to be clever on different wickets where it's not so good to bat on. But we have got incredible guys to bat around me. A lot of good cricketing brains around me,” he said.

Source: PTI
