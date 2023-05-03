News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gujarat Titans' Fan Base: The Most Vibrant in IPL?

Gujarat Titans' Fan Base: The Most Vibrant in IPL?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 03, 2023 10:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Defending champions Gujarat Titans aim to be the most entertaining franchise, with a focus on engaging its vibrant fanbase.

The team's efforts to involve their fans have resulted in exciting activities such as the 360-Degree Video Booth Spinner, where supporters can create dance cam moments in support of the team.

 

Fans also took part in making quirky banners, visiting selfie booths and photo-opp installations with the team's slogans.

With eight well-established clubs in the league, the Titans' fans aim to create a unique identity for themselves. Hardik Pandya's Hurricanes' performances could accelerate this process.

Gujarat Titans

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Gujarat Titans

 

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
REVEALED! Details of Gambhir-Kohli verbal spat
REVEALED! Details of Gambhir-Kohli verbal spat
Blow for LSG! Injured Rahul could miss CSK clash
Blow for LSG! Injured Rahul could miss CSK clash
Naveen-ul-Haq stands up to Kohli's verbal jabs
Naveen-ul-Haq stands up to Kohli's verbal jabs
Winning Ashes in Eng high up on Smith's bucket list
Winning Ashes in Eng high up on Smith's bucket list
Opposition Unity Is A Bogus Idea
Opposition Unity Is A Bogus Idea
Only Thing Aparshakti Wants To Change...
Only Thing Aparshakti Wants To Change...
Why Nivin Pauly Is Full Of Rage In Thuramukham
Why Nivin Pauly Is Full Of Rage In Thuramukham

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

PHOTOS: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Bhajji calls out Kohli-Gauti tussle, shares own regret

Bhajji calls out Kohli-Gauti tussle, shares own regret

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances