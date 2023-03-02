IPL 2023: CSK to hold camp in city

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings camp will get underway in Chennai from Friday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will begin their preparatory camp for the upcoming edition of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is expected to reach the city on Friday, will be part of the camp along with several Indian members of the squad.

"CSK will begin training from tomorrow. Dhoni will be reaching tomorrow. The Indian team members will be attending the camp," CSK CEO K S Viswanathan said on Thursday.

Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu will also be a part of the camp.

The franchise had roped in England Test captain Ben Stokes and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson during the auction earlier this year. However, the tall Blackcaps bowler could miss the tournament due to the recurrence of a back injury.

CSK sources said a replacement for Jamieson would be decided after consultations with Dhoni.

CSK will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the season opener on March 31.

CSK have been placed in Group B alongside Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have been placed in Group A.