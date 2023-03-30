News
IPL 2023: Bhuvi to captain SRH in opener

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 30, 2023 20:16 IST
IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers in their IPL 2023 opener against Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL opener as designated skipper Aiden Markram is on national duty with South Africa.

The season will start on Friday with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad play their opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Markram is in South Africa for the two-match ODI series against Netherlands and will arrive in India only on April 3. The series is vital for South Africa's direct qualification for the ODI World Cup, to be played in India later this year.

 

South Africa's matches will be played on March 31 and April 2.

The 33-year-old Bhuvneshwar has been with Sunrisers since their inception in 2013, and has led them in the past as well -- in six games in 2019 and once in 2022. Under him, SRH have won two matches while suffering defeats in the remaining five.

SRH's second match will be against Lucknow Super Giants on April 7 and the SA player will be back by then.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
