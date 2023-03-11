News
IPL 2023: After Bumrah, another blow for Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: After Bumrah, another blow for Mumbai Indians

Source: PTI
March 11, 2023 17:09 IST
Jhye Richardson

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jhye Richardson/Twitter

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL after undergoing a surgery for hamstring issues.

Richardson was supposed to link up with record IPL champions Mumbai Indians for the season beginning March 31. He was earlier ruled out of the three ODIs against India beginning March 17.

He underwent surgery after the recurrence of his hamstring injury last week.

"Injuries are a big part of cricket, that's a fact," Richardson tweeted. "Frustrating? Absolutely."

 

"But I'm now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let's do this."

The 26-year-old has played three Tests, 15 ODIs and 18 T20Is for Australia. 

Source: PTI
