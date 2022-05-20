News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Hardik said on Wade's controversial dismissal

What Hardik said on Wade's controversial dismissal

Source: PTI
May 20, 2022 11:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'If technology is not helping, then I don't know who's going to help.'

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Matthew Wade walks after his dismissal against Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL 2022 match on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya rued that technology did not come to their rescue when Matthew Wade was adjudged LBW in a controversial call but said overall on most occasions it has helped in taking right decision.

 

Wade's dismissal off Glenn Maxwell triggered a debate during Gujarat's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, with UltraEdge not showing any spike although it seemed that the ball had deflected when it passed the bat.

"I think it was slightly there (spike) in the Ultra Edge. From the big screen, it was not visible. Because you can't fault, if technology is not helping, then I don't know who's going to help," Hardik said after Gujarat went down by eight wickets against RCB.

Wade was livid with the decision as he was sure that he underedged the sweep shot off Maxwell and took no time in reviewing the on-field decision.

However, despite a clear deviation in the ball's trajectory before it thudded on to the pads, the UltraEdge did not detect it and the TV umpire stayed with the on-field umpire's call.

"Obviously, it is nothing personal from anybody but technology sometimes helps, sometimes does not. This time it did not help. But most of the time it has worked and kind of overturned decisions and most of the time the right decision has been taken," he added.

Asked about his decision to hold back pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson, Hardik said: "We wanted to give Lockie the opportunity, but the wicket was holding a bit. So we wanted to go for bowlers who bowled slower ones and took pace off the ball."

"In hindsight you can say this guy didn't bowl, that guy didn't bowl, but at that point we did what we felt was right. We were always there in the game but that one over with Maxwell coming and scoring 18-ball 40 took the game away from us.

"Otherwise no matter who didn't bowl or who bowled, we were always there in the game, so for me it was fine," Hardik said.

According to Hardik, being the table-toppers is the "biggest positive" that the team can take while heading into the play-offs.

"The kind of season we had, it was always important to finish in top two because it allows you to have one bad day and give yourself a second opportunity if you are having a bad day," he said.

 

 

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
