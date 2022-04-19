News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL: DC-Punjab Kings game moved to Brabourne

IPL: DC-Punjab Kings game moved to Brabourne

Last updated on: April 19, 2022 15:21 IST
Delhi Capital players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change of venue for the match between Delhi Capital versus Punjab Kings.

The match that was originally scheduled to be played at MCA Stadium, Pune, will now be hosted by to Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Wednesday, April 20th.

 

The change has been done to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment and after five COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent.

Last week Patrick Farhat, DC Physiotherapist after which another members of the support caught the virus.

On Monday, DC’s Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tested positive and had to be hospitalised. The COVID positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble. 

From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative.

The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th, the BCCI said in a statement.

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

