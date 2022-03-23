IPL 2022 set to welcome fans back to the stadiums

IMAGE: The league games of IPL 2022 will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 percent as per COVID-19 protocols. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL is all set to welcome fans back to the stadium after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



IPL 2022 begins on Saturday when defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The league games will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 percent as per COVID-19 protocols. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.



"This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic. Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time," BCCI said in a media release.



"Fans can buy tickets starting March 23rd from 12 PM onwards for the league phase of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on www.BookMyShow.com."

Last year's IPL was held in the UAE owing to the COVID-19 situation in India. In 2020, the IPL was suspended after a few weeks owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble before the second leg was played in the UAE later in the year.