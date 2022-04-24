News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: Shami's Opening Spell

Turning Point: Shami's Opening Spell

By HARISH KOTIAN
April 24, 2022 09:29 IST
Mohammed Shami has been instrumental in Gujarat Titans' dream run in IPL 2022.

 

The debutants are top of the table with six wins from seven games and Shami's 10 wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 7.2 have played a big part.

Against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 23, afternoon, Shami made an instant impact.

After being restricted to 156/9, Gujarat needed a few early wickets and the experienced Shami delivered with the new ball.

He struck in his very first over of the innings as Sam Billings was caught off a top edge by Wriddhiman Saha for four.

In his next over, Shami sent back the other KKR opener Sunil Narine, who was caught at short fine leg for 5.

Shami's opening spell of 2/6 in two overs gave Gujarat the early momentum with the new ball. With Lockie Ferguson dismissing Nitish Rana (2), KKR struggled to 34/3 in six overs.

KKR struggled in their bid to get back the momentum in the middle overs, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Despite Andre Russell's quickfire 48 from 25 balls at the end, KKR were unable to chase down the targets as they went down by eight runs.

Shami was Gujarat's most successful bowler with 2/20 in four overs, while Rashid Khan (2/22) and Yash Dayal (2/42) also participated in a clinical showing by the Gujarat bowling unit.

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
