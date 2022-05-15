News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: Abhishek Sharma's dismissal

Turning Point: Abhishek Sharma's dismissal

By SHAILESH KARKERA
May 15, 2022 08:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma seemed set to anchor the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings through till the end. Photograph: BCCI
 

With Kane Williamson misfiring all season, the pressure was on the other Sunrisers Hyderabad batters to chase the 177 target set by the Kolkata Knight Riders on what was a tricky wicket at the MCA stadium in Pune on Saturday, May 14, 2022, night.

For the first few overs, Hyderabad were on track for a successful chase, racing to 30-0. Andre Russell's introduction into the bowling attack flipped the narrative on its head and Williamson was dismissed for 9 off 15 balls.

While Williamson was struggling at one end of the pitch, his partner Abhishek Sharma had gone about scoring runs meticulously. Following Williamson's wicket, Sharma looked to form lasting partnerships with Rahul Tripathi.

Theirs was a short-lived stint as Tripathi was sent back by Tim Southee with a spectacular caught and bowled effort in the 9th over.

What followed was the most consequential partnership of the SRH chase between Sharma and the new man in, Aiden Markram.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Shreyas Iyer, right, is ecstatic as is bowler Varun Chakravarthy, left, after Abhishek Sharma's dismissal. Photograph: BCCI

Together, the pair batted through a few overs before Sharma was dismissed for 43 off 28 balls off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling. The frustration was clear to see when Sharma attempted a pre-meditated slog-sweep which backfired as the ball flew off the top edge and fell into the waiting gloves of wicket-keeper Sam Billings.

From 74-3 in the 12th over, Hyderabad's lack of batting depth and the pressures of the mounting run rate was evident as SRH fell short by 54 runs, ending at 123-8.

Had the Sharma-Markram partnership materialised and/or had Sharma completed his fifty, spectators would have been witness to a closer contest if not a different outcome to the game.

Markram put up a fight, but by then Hyderabad were in need of 86 runs off 6 overs. Markram missed Sharma to support his endeavours as SRH ran out of steam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILESH KARKERA
COMMENT
Print this article
KKR had nothing to lose; mindset was outstanding: Iyer
KKR had nothing to lose; mindset was outstanding: Iyer
What Kohli Did After He Was Out
What Kohli Did After He Was Out
Pak captain Maroof decides against skipping CWG games
Pak captain Maroof decides against skipping CWG games
Is That Salman's Gift to Pooja?
Is That Salman's Gift to Pooja?
Andrew Symonds dies in car accident in Queensland
Andrew Symonds dies in car accident in Queensland
KKR had nothing to lose; mindset was outstanding: Iyer
KKR had nothing to lose; mindset was outstanding: Iyer
PIX: Djokovic, Tsitsipas in Italian Open showdown
PIX: Djokovic, Tsitsipas in Italian Open showdown

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: Russell's all-round show powers KKR to win

IPL PIX: Russell's all-round show powers KKR to win

Rohit, Rahul, Pant likely to be rested for SA T20Is

Rohit, Rahul, Pant likely to be rested for SA T20Is

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances