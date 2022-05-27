News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct

Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct

Source: PTI
May 27, 2022 18:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata.

 

However, the BCCI press release doesn't mention the specific nature of the offence.

"Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the release stated.

RCB had defeated debutants Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shastri@60: 'Champion of Champions'
Shastri@60: 'Champion of Champions'
Celebrate Ravi Shastri As He Turns 60!
Celebrate Ravi Shastri As He Turns 60!
PIX: An aeroplane dedicated to Diego Maradona
PIX: An aeroplane dedicated to Diego Maradona
Modi's dream: Of drones and technology
Modi's dream: Of drones and technology
Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 2-3 days: IMD
Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 2-3 days: IMD
Why Arjun Rampal Was Wary About Dhaakad
Why Arjun Rampal Was Wary About Dhaakad
Land case: SC stays HC's bail condition on Azam Khan
Land case: SC stays HC's bail condition on Azam Khan

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

'Man-management is Shastri's forte'

'Man-management is Shastri's forte'

'You won't hear one negative word out of his mouth'

'You won't hear one negative word out of his mouth'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances