How Washington Sundar's injury impacted SRH

Washington injured his bowling hand again, losing him against CSK impacted our bowling: Moody

IMAGE: Washington Sundar gets treatment. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Washington Sundar has injured his bowling hand again, revealed Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody, raising doubts over the all-rounder's availability for the next game against Delhi Capitals.

Washington, who made a comeback in the game against the Gujarat Titans after missing three matches due to split webbing in his bowling hand, re-injured the same area while fielding against CSK on Sunday.

Following which the off-spinner was unable to bowl a single ball in Sunrisers' 13-run loss to CSK. While he did come down to bat, his stay in the middle lasted only two balls.

"It's very unfortunate that he had a knock on the same hand were he split his webbing. It had healed completely but he re-injured that area, it's not injured to the point that he needs it re-stitched," Moody said at the post-match presentation.

"But unfortunately, it wasn't in a state were he could bowl. It really did have an impact on for us in that early phase of bowling, given he has such a critical bowler for us," he added.

Sunrisers struggled against CSK as their other bowler T Natarajan was also off the field for a considerable time nursing an injury.

In the duo's absence, skipper Kane Williamson had to use the services of part time spinner Aiden Markram and batting all-rounder Shashank Singh.

Markram (0/36) and Singh (0/10) conceded 46 runs in 4 overs as CSK posted 202/2 on the board.

"When you lose one of your important bowlers, it is a massive blow to the side. We also had Natarajan off the field with an injury that was taking sometime before he could come back on."

"So, we basically had seven overs that hadn't been bowled by our frontline bowlers till the 14th-15th over. It made it very difficult for Kane to manage the situation in the middle and we chased a total which was 20-30 runs more than it should have been," Moody said.

After registering five wins on the trot, SRH have slumped to back-to-back defeats, losing to Gujarat Titans and and CSK. They next take on Delhi Capitals on Thursday.