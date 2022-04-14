News
Finch's Smashing Arrival For KKR

Finch's Smashing Arrival For KKR

By Rediff Cricket
April 14, 2022 11:18 IST
IMAGE: Aaron Finch's arrival is a timely boost for the Kolkata Knight Riders who are struggling with their opening combination. Photograph and Video: KKR/Instagram

Australia's limited overs Captain Aaron Finch warmed up nicely for IPL 2022 with his first net session for the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Finch's arrival is a timely boost for KKR who are struggling with their opening combination.

Venkatesh Iyer has managed just 97 runs from five games while the experienced Ajinkya Rahane tallies 80 runs from the same number of games.

Iyer and Rahane's best partnership this season has been 43 against the Chennai Super Kings as they have struggled to get going in the early overs.

If Finch is drafted into the playing XI for KKR's next match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Friday, Sam Billings may have to make way for him.

KKR Team Coach Brendon McCullum may want to retain Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Sunil Naraine as the other three overseas players in the side.

Finch stroked a 45-ball 55 to power Australia to a three wicket victory against Pakistan in the one-off T20 International in Lahore on April 5.

'Finchy is here and already SMASHING', KKR captioned the Instagram video, which you can watch below:

 
Rediff Cricket
